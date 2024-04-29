Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $124.25

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Up 3.4 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.