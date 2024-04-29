StockNews.com Lowers Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

