Critical Analysis: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) vs. Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04% Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 18,733.59 -$41.39 million ($4.06) -3.61

Analyst Ratings

American Battery Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.66%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

