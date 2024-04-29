National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$108.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$111.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.67. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$115.14.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.