Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

