Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Denny’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Denny’s stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $428.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

