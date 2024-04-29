Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $21.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
