Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $21.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Metagenomi

Insider Buying and Selling

Metagenomi Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Metagenomi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.