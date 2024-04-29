InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.14%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

