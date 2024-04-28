Truist Financial Corp Sells 51,734 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,734 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $62,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.