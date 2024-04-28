ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,423,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 5,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,119.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $16.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

Further Reading

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

