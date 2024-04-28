ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,423,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 5,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,119.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $16.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
