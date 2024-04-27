Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VUG traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.26 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.