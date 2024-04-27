Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 4,256,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

