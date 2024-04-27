Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 5.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock traded down $14.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,436.52. 33,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,444.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

