Vericel Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

