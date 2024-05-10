Brokers Set Expectations for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CEIX opened at $87.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

