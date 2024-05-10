Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 19,374 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 1,149.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

