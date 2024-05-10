Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

