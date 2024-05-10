Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Standard Lithium Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

SLI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 17.3 %

SLI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.81. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

