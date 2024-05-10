208 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $1,318.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,087.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $768.05 and a 52 week high of $1,330.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.81.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

