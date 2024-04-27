The Eastern Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Eastern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EML traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,337. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.15. Eastern has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

