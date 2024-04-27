Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $143.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

