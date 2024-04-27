Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 223.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 62.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $231.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.