Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 465 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $432.80. The stock had a trading volume of 479,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.96 and a 200 day moving average of $424.26. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.69.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.