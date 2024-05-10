Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 7,463 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 4,489,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

