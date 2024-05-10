Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,527 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.16. 252,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.