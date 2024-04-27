Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,463 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

