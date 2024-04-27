Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

