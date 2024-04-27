Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.