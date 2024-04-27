Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

