KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.50 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. KOK has a market cap of $2.50 million and $328,207.34 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,005.23 or 0.99984706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012115 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012802 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00554582 USD and is up 19.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $539,472.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

