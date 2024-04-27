Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 31.0%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.12 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Get AIB Group alerts:

About AIB Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.