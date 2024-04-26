Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $121.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.