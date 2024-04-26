BMO Capital Markets Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $186.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. 559,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.