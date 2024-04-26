Cross Staff Investments Inc Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.34. The stock had a trading volume of 524,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,088. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

