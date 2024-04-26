Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $71.21 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $71.21 million and $1.18 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002165 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,647,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.