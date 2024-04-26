Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.58. The company had a trading volume of 839,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.26 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.