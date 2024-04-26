NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. 3,452,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,816. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

