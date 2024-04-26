Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 801 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

DIS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 2,667,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

