BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.