BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
BLFS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
