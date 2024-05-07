MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 354,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

