Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

ETON stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

