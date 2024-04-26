Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% yr/yr to $5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,275. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $264.88 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day moving average is $434.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.31.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

