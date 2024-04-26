Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 241 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

