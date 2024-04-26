Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Robert Half Price Performance
NYSE:RHI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 889,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,353. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.
Robert Half Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half Company Profile
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
