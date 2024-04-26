iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 6,257,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,040,031. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.