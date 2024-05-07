MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $636,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.