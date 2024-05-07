MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $636,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
