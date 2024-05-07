BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 5,496 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at $988,152.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $18,845.52.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

