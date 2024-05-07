MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,280 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Intel by 29.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 146.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,971,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

