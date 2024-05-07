MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WAT traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.06. 453,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.
In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
