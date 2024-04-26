AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $14.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.37. The company had a trading volume of 617,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

