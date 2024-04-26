Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 4,056,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

